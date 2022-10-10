Madonna, who famously kissed Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, appears to have come out as gay in a recent TikTok video.

In the five-second clip, a pink-haired Madonna wearing extra-large cream-colored sweatpants and a matching corset top, holds up a pair of pink underwear. On-screen text reads, “If I miss, I’m Gay!” as Madonna attempts to shoot her crumpled up underwear into a wastebasket. She misses by a long shot, before facing the lens and throwing her hand up in the air, as if to confirm what she wanted to say in cryptic fashion: She’s gay.

It would seem as though the Queen Of Pop has been dropping hints leading up to this apparent reveal. She recently said that she was “gagging to work with Britney [Spears] again,” an expression which evoked memories of that shocking on-stage kiss that the pair shared nearly 20 years ago. Madonna has even shared a notable kiss with another women as of late: She locked lips with Dominican rapper Tokischa in the video for a “Hung Up” remix that came out last month.

Madonna has been an icon for sexual expression all throughout the ’80s, ’90s, and still today. She has always supported freedom of love, no matter what a person’s gender is or isn’t. And if this video is indeed how she wants to tell the world about her sexual identity, then kudos to her.

before you clown madonna’s look, just remember that woman was holding fundraisers for AIDS when other celebs wouldn’t even talk about gays for fear of losing their careers. yeah her aesthetics can be wacky but she is always mother pic.twitter.com/A21KTbiT2N — matt (@mattxiv) October 10, 2022

The fact that most ppl always thought Madonna was straight is so ironic. She's been considered one of the biggest gay icons since the 80s but ppl thought she was an ally until today even tho she's been openly bi since the 90s. It's so wild if you think about it. — An (@shaunasknife) October 9, 2022

