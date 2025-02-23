In her multi-decade long career, Madonna has accomplishment feats many other pop stars could only dream of. Between impressive album sales to record-setting concert numbers, the “Like A Pray” singer does not have many things left on her “never have I” list. But Jimmy Kimmel knows one of those rather rare items.

Yesterday (February 22), the late show host told People, Madonna has not yet made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! However, Kimmel is working to change that.

When asked about his plans for future guests at Keep Memory Alive’s The Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas, Kimmel did not hold back. “I wouldn’t say I’m desperate to get anybody, but we’ve never had Madonna on the show, and I’d love to have her on,” he told the outlet.

Although Madonna made her way onto the program, Kimmel did joke about a beloved star on the show carving out space in her live show. “She had Guillermo on stage with her,” he revealed referring to his longtime friend and co-star Guillermo Rodriguez.

Kimmel then joked about not being a part of the magical moment. “Not me,” he said. “Nothing for me.”

With Madonna back in the studio alongside producer Stuart Price, maybe when it’s time to project the highly anticipated album she will sit down on Kimmel’s couch.