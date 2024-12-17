Madonna had a phenomenal year. Even without a new musical project out, the “Like A Prayer” singer’s past work carried her around the world as part of her The Celebration Tour, which went on to set an attendance record. But in the new year, Madonna’s album hiatus will be over soon.

Yesterday (December 16), Madonna confirmed that she plans on releasing new music in 2025. As if that wasn’t exciting enough for Madonna fans, the pop star went on to reveal she’s crafting those records with a notable past collaborator.

“Working on new music with Stuart Price,” she wrote on Instagram (viewable here). “These past few months has been medicine for my SOUL. Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don’t need to ask anyone for their permission… I’m so excited to share it with you. Who wants to hear new music in 2025! 🎄🎹🤶🏻”

Stuart Price was at the helm of Madonna’s 2005 I’m Going to Tell You A Secret documentary. Around the same time frame, Price co-produced on Madonna’s revered tenth studio album, Confessions On A Dance Floor. Given that context, users online are anticipating the forthcoming album to be the dawning of a new era for the pop star.