Musicians are finding different ways to occupy their time during the coronavirus pandemic. For Madonna, that has meant releasing her “Quarantine Diary” series, creatively filmed videos in which she shares whatever is on her mind at the time. Her latest one (the 14th installment) came yesterday, and in it, she declares her intentions to go out and “breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

In the video, she says, “Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car, and I’m going to roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in. I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining. […] Here’s the good news: Tomorrow’s another day and I’m going to wake up and I’m going to feel differently. Start all over again.”

The coronavirus antibodies test Madonna mentioned determines whether a person carries antibodies specific to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). If they do, they’ve previously been infected with the coronavirus, whether or not they were outwardly symptomatic. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently noted, however, that contrary to what Madonna seems to believe, “there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.”

So, in general, it’s probably not a great idea to leave the house for the sole purpose of trying to lure the coronavirus into your body.