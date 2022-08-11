When Madonna dropped by 30 Rock to promote her upcoming remix album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones (and make host Jimmy Fallon extremely uncomfortable), the pop music icon showed off her grill, played some word games with Fallon, and performed a classroom instruments version of her hit song “Music.” In another part of her interview, though, Fallon does get in some decent questions, including whether there are any artists that Madonna really wants to work with after nearly 40 years of popularity.

“There’s one artist that I worship more than anything in life and I would love to collaborate with,” she agrees, “and that’s Kendrick Lamar.” After a quick pause for applause, she elaborates, “His new record is history-making, mind-bogglingly brilliant.”

That new record is, of course, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which Kendrick dropped in May this year after a five-year hiatus since his Pulitzer Prize-winning album, DAMN. The album had the biggest first week of 2022 and was accompanied by a short film for “We Cry Together” and The Big Steppers Tour.

Meanwhile, in addition to her own new project, Madonna is getting plenty of attention for her remix of Beyonce’s dance hit “Break My Soul” for which Beyonce sent Madonna a thankful note after the remix’s release.

You can check out Madonna’s Tonight Show interview (she mentions Kendrick at the 2-minute mark) above.