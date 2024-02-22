Maggie Rogers has a big 2024 coming up. She announced her new album Don’t Forget Me earlier this month, and now she has unveiled a new tour, The Don’t Forget Me Tour, to back the project.
At most concerts, she’ll be joined by The Japanese House. Dates run from early May to late June, but notably, this stretch of shows is dubbed “Part 1” of the tour. So, expect additional dates to be announced in the future.
Ticket sales will start with an artist pre-sale, with launches February 27. There will be additional pre-sale ahead of the general on-sale, which starts March 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on Rogers’ website.
Find Rogers’ upcoming tour dates below.
Maggie Rogers 2024 Tour Dates: The Don’t Forget Me Tour Part 1
05/04 — Charlotte NC @ Lovin’ Life Festival
05/23 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park #
05/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *
05/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
05/31 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
06/01 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman *
06/03 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *
06/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *
06/07 — Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park *
06/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion *
06/09 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *
06/11 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *
06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/16 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
06/19 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *
06/20 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium *
06/22 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *
# support to be announced
* with The Japanese House
Don’t Forget Me is out 4/12 via Capitol Records. Find more information here.