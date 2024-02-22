Maggie Rogers has a big 2024 coming up. She announced her new album Don’t Forget Me earlier this month, and now she has unveiled a new tour, The Don’t Forget Me Tour, to back the project.

At most concerts, she’ll be joined by The Japanese House. Dates run from early May to late June, but notably, this stretch of shows is dubbed “Part 1” of the tour. So, expect additional dates to be announced in the future.

Ticket sales will start with an artist pre-sale, with launches February 27. There will be additional pre-sale ahead of the general on-sale, which starts March 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on Rogers’ website.

Find Rogers’ upcoming tour dates below.