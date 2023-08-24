Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers have a winner with “Dawns,” which Uproxx named one of the best songs of 2023’s first half. Well, Bryan brought The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles last night (August 23), and sure enough, Rogers popped up for a striking performance of the song.

Maggie Rogers joined Zach Bryan in LA tonight for Dawns, my favorite song this year. I was about as happy as I get. pic.twitter.com/b16VcMlZE2 — Philip Cosores (@Philip_Cosores) August 24, 2023

Uproxx’s Philip Cosores (who filmed the video above, by the way) previously wrote of “Dawns,” “While his sound veers closer to the outlaw lane, this one-off collaboration with Maggie Rogers isn’t really a country song at all, showing the range and possibility for a young artist that doesn’t have expectations yet to defy. But while the male-female vocal tradeoffs and driving string section underscore the song’s emotional pull, it’s in Bryan’s words that he demonstrates his power, evoking his mother’s death, his relationship’s disillusion, religion, and the passing of time. Bryan is turning out great songs by the dozen these days, but ‘Dawns’ is one of his best yet.”

Meanwhile, Rogers just wrapped up her Summer Of ’23 Tour, which followed news that she has finished recording her third album.

Check out a clip of the “Dawns” performance above.

Zach Bryan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.