Maggie Rogers And My Morning Jacket Performed For National Geographic’s Earth Day Celebration

Today (April 22) is Earth Day, but National Geographic got the party started last night with Earth Day Eve 2021, a virtual concert featuring performances that were filmed mostly in picturesque outdoor locations. They secured a strong roster for the show, which included Angélique Kidjo, Aurora, José González, Maggie Rogers, My Morning Jacket, Rostam, Valerie June, Willie Nelson and Micah Nelson, Yo-Yo Ma, and Ziggy Marley.

Rogers took to Topanga Canyon, California for a rendition of “Love You For A Long Time,” while My Morning Jacket premiered a new video for “Feel You,” which was filmed in Los Angeles and Floyd’s Knobs, Indiana.

Alongside the performances, National Geographic also announced Planet Possible, “a new multiplatform, multiyear initiative aimed at helping consumers build on the scientific and environmental gains of the past year and empower them to live more lightly on the planet.” They also launched the Share Your Spot campaign, “an uplifting social media campaign that unifies National Geographic’s global community around a shared love of the Earth,” which “encourages users to share the places that bring them happiness, hope and optimism, by submitting pictures using the #ShareYourSpot hashtag.”

Check out the full event above. González’s performance starts at 14:27 into the video, My Morning Jacket starts at 34:58, Marley starts at 48:57, Rostam starts at 53:09, Nelson starts at 58:09, and Rogers starts at 1:01:31.

