Maggie Rogers has revealed the title, cover art, and release date of her much-anticipated second album, Surrender. Recorded in her parents’ garage, Electric Lady Studios in New York City, and Peter Gabriel‘s Real World Studios near Bath, England, Surrender offers 12 tracks detailing her process of winding down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, following the success of her debut album Heard It In A Past Life the year before, Rogers was ready to restore her equilibrium. COVID catalyzed this process, prompting Rogers to relocate “to the coast of Maine and completely cut herself off from the noise of the outside world,” according to a statement. Her time reading, resting, and basking in the nature of the North Atlantic ocean inspired her to write and create music with that same sense of exploration.

In the album’s trailer, co-directed by Michael Scanlon, Rogers reveals a clip of new music, and says:

“When I’m angry or in love, I feel it in my teeth.

Strange harmonic buzzing.

Cuts through my hands.

My jaw.

My breast bone.

For a long time I fought it. Resisted. Held up my fists.

Tried to hold the current. Foolish.

I found peace in distortion. A chaos I could control.

Turned the drums up real loud hoping they could shock me back in.

Break the numbness.

Let the bright lights drag me out.

Do you fear what’s underneath? Is your jaw wound tight?

Do you ever want to bite?

And what if you did?

Sink your gums into a shoulder.

Of a lover.

Of a day.

Of a year.

We were 18. We were 23. I’m 27 now.

Here’s all I have. It’s yours to take.

Love. Hate. Anger. Feral joy.

This is the story of what happened when I finally gave in. Can you let go?

Can you feel it all?

Can you?”

Watch the trailer above and find the Surrender cover art below.

Surrender is out 7/29 via Capitol.