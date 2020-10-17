Major Lazer Tap Paloma Mami For The Hip-Shaking Single ‘QueLoQue’

Major Lazer, the electro-dance crew made of up Diplo, Walshy Fire, and Ape Drums, have been hard at work in anticipation of their fourth studio album. The trio announced their upcoming record Music Is The Weapon after sharing the dancefloor-ready Nicki Minaj feature “Oh My Gawd.” Offering another taste of the impending project, Major Lazer tap 20-year-old singer Paloma Mami for the rhythmic track “QueLoQue.”

Honing into their reggaeton-inspired sound, Major Lazer mixes a fiery beat while Paloma Mami details an irresistible night on the dancefloor. In a statement about the collaboration, Paloma Mami expressed what made them love the track: “‘QueLoQue’ has been in the works for a while now and I’m so happy to finally be able to share it with you all! It has a fire energy to it with some elements of old school reggaeton and mixing it with that electronic touch from Major Lazer.”

While Major Lazer can’t celebrate their album release with an extensive tour, they have found a way to deliver live music in a socially-distant manner. The trio will stop by several arenas across the country to perform a handful of drive-in concerts where fans can enjoy their music from a distance.

Listen to Major Lazer’s “QueLoQue” above.

Music Is The Weapon is out 10/23 via Mad Decent. Pre-order it here.