The 2023 Grammy Awards nominations were announced yesterday (November 15) and many artists are celebrating. Colombian superstar Maluma, Sebastián Yatra, and first-time nominee Chiquis shared their reactions to the news.

Maluma is nominated for Best Música Urbana Album for his latest LP The Love & Sex Tape. This marks his second overall Grammy nomination. Maluma scored a massive hit from the album this year when he teamed up with Feid for their reggaeton romp “Mojando Asientos.” In the category, he is up against Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro, and Farruko.

"The Love & Sex Tape" es nominado a Best Música Urbana Album en los #GRAMMYs 2023. ¡Muchas felicidades, @maluma! pic.twitter.com/XLdSxP5Msa — Maluma Updates (@Maluma_Updates) November 15, 2022

“Right when I thought everything was perfect, God and the universe sent me another blessing,” Maluma said in a statement. “I am in shock! We are nominated for the American GRAMMYs for the Best Música Urbana Album and nominated in the same category along with top artists such as Daddy Yankee, Farruko, Bad Bunny, and many more. Something that started as a mixtape ended up being considered and nominated for the GRAMMYs. I want to thank everyone that was a part of this album, the songwriters, producers, musicians, and engineers. Thank you to the Academy. This is a dream come true.”

Mexican-American singer Chiquis received her first-ever Grammy nomination. She has followed in her late mom Jenni Rivera’s footsteps to become a star in the Mexican banda genre. Chiquis is nominated for Best Regional Mexican Music Album for her LP Abeja Reina. On the album, she covered “De Contrabando,” one of the most popular songs in her mom’s discography.

“I feel very blessed with this amazing news,” Chiquis said in a statement. “Thank you so much to the Academy, all of the industry colleagues that voted, and my production and work team for making this possible. ‘Abeja Reina’ is the culmination of two years of dedication and passion. This nomination is confirmation that all of the hard work and every step I have taken in my career to continue to record quality music, has been worth it.”

Yatra is nominated for Best Latin Pop Album for his LP Dharma. This marks the Colombian singer’s second overall Grammy nomination. The album features the hits “Tacones Rojos” and “Pareja Del Año” featuring Myke Towers. The Jonas Brothers joined Yatra, Daddy Yankee, and Natti Natasha on the song “Runaway.” Yatra posted his thank message in a video in Las Vegas where he is preparing to perform at the Latin Grammy Awards tomorrow night.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 5, 2023. For a full list of nominations, click here.

