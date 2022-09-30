Maluma is going back to his roots in his new music video for “Junio” that was released today (September 30). The Colombian superstar tries to win over the woman of his dreams in his hometown of Medellín.

“Junio” marks Maluma’s first new single since the release of his album The Love & Sex Tape in June. While that LP was a reggaeton-filled romp, he taps into a more pop-driven sound for “Junio.” In the sunny love song, Maluma uses Colombian slang to serenade his love interest. “Qué chimba que fueras mi novia,” he sings, which translates to, “How awesome would it be if you were my girlfriend.”

Maluma is not just embracing his Colombian roots in the song but also in the “Junio” video. He returned to Medellín and co-directed it alongside César “Tes” Pimienta and Juan Felipe Zuleta. Maluma’s own Royalty Films also produced the scenic visual that highlights the beauty of his hometown. His love interest turns out to be deaf, which explains why she was missing all his flirtatious cues. Once that’s figured out, they share a romantic dance under the night sky.

Maluma also performed “Junio” at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards last night. He brought Medellín to Miami with his swoon-worthy performance. After a bump-and-grind moment on the stage, he shared a kiss with his girlfriend Susana Gómez.

Last Friday, Maluma launched the fall collection of his fashion line Royalty by Maluma. He designed the outfits for men and women in a partnership with Reunited Clothing. The fall collection is now available in Macy’s stores and on the Macy’s website.