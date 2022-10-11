Mamamoo Gets Seductive And Flirty With Their Lead Single ‘Illella’

After shaking up the K-pop industry and having MOOMOO (MAMAMOO fans) on their toes with ongoing discussions on contract renewals last year, K-pop’s power vocal group returns with all members present — even when one member (Wheein) is no longer under the label.

Earlier today, MAMAMOO — consisting of members Solar, Moonbyul, Hwasa, and Wheein — released their twelfth EP, MIC ON, including the title track “Illella.” Compared to their past releases in the last eight years, “Illella” becomes a post-summer anthem as the quartet gives an alluring flair on a reggae beat that transitions into a dancehall and moombahton dance break. In the midst of body rolls, seductive smirks, and lyrics that insinuate a very intimate night ahead — “Dark night / But restlessness entails / Go all out, don’t stop / Come a bit closer / We’re savages, there’s no stopping us / Roaring like beasts full of rage” — MAMAMOO’s comeback stays consistent with mature concepts that would deem them more of a women group than a girl group.

According to Yonhap News Agency, “Illella” is a Korean phrase meaning “You might make it big,” or in the context of MAMAMOO, “Something’s about to break.”

In addition to the EP and single release, its been reported the leading third-generation group will hold concerts in South Korea and abroad until early next year, with dates and locations soon to be confirmed.

Check out the full tracklist to MIC ON below.

1. “1,2,3 Eoi!”

2. “Illella”

3. “L.I.E.C.”