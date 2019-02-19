Getty Image

Last week, Ryan Adams faced allegations of mental abuse and sexual misconduct from multiple women, one of them being his ex-wife, Mandy Moore. One would think that Moore, herself also a successful musician, would have flourished creatively during their union, but that was not the case at all. Moore appeared on a recent episode of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, and she spoke about her relationship with Adams, saying that it was not good for her in multiple respects.

She said, “I was living my life for him. It [was] an entirely unhealthy dynamic. I had no sense of self. I felt like I was drowning. It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was lonely with him.”

Saying that the relationship wouldn’t have been able to “sustain itself” with her working full time, she added, “I would do little jobs. It’s not like I completely stopped working. I would do things here or there, but it would become abundantly clear while I was working, things would completely fall apart at home. I couldn’t do my job because there was a constant stream of trying to pay attention to this person who needed me and wouldn’t let me do anything else.”

The facts seem to back up what Moore is saying in terms of her productivity: Moore and Adams were married between 2009 and 2016, and during those eight years, she had a similar amount of major film roles as she has had in just the past two years. On the music side of things, her most recent album, Amanda Leigh, was released in 2009, capping off a period during which she had released one album at least every few years since 1999.