Some of today’s biggest country artists have honored The Rolling Stones in a tremendous way. Yesterday (March 17), producer Robert Deaton released a compilation album called Stoned Cold Country in honor of The Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary as a band. Featured on the album are country stars Koe Wetzel, Elle King, Little Big Town, and Maren Morris.

For Stoned Cold Country, Morris contributed a cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Dead Flowers.”

On Morris’ version, the song is more country-influenced, with twangy guitars and simple drum patterns throughout. She blesses the track with her signature country-pop vocals, giving it a sweet touch.

While primarily known for her work in country music, Morris has dabbled across a multitude of genres, from pop, to rock, to EDM. Last year, during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning ahead of the release of her album Humble Quest, she revealed she learned to stop apologizing for experimenting with various sounds.

“I think I’m always going to be a little bit of everything,” she said. “And I’ve just learned to stop apologizing for it, and just attempt to make music that makes me feel good, and hopefully makes others feel good.”

You can check out Morris’ cover of “Dead Flowers” above.