Country music star Maren Morris made a dazzling appearance as a guest star on tonight’s (January 13) episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. While she shined during the show, it was on the aftershow, Untucked, where she made even more of an impact.

During her appearance, Morris visited the queens backstage and apologized to the queens on behalf of country music, and how the genre has treated the LGBTQ+ community.

“Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry,” she said. “I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. I just want to thank you guys for inspiring me. I’m gonna cry I need to go.”

The message was received warmly by the competing queens, especially Mistress Isabelle Brooks, who told Morris. “Just you being here shows you’re an ally. Thank you.”

Though Morris didn’t call out any artists in particular, it is likely she was alluding to her online row with Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, last August, when Brittany made transphobic remarks thanking her parents for not “changing” her gender when she was going through a “tomboy phase.”

Morris later took to Brittany’s Instagram comments, saying, “I’m glad she didn’t become a boy either because we really don’t need another asshole dude in the world. Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children.’”

Fox News later labeled Morris a “Lunatic Country Music Person,” a title which Morris later included in her profile pictures on social media, and turned into fan merch.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Friday nights on MTV at 8 p.m. EST, with Untucked following immediately after.