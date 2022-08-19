Maren Morris And Zedd Reunite For A New Pop Banger, ‘Make You Say’

The biggest commercial and popular success of Maren Morris’ career so far came in 2018, when she teamed up with Zedd for “The Middle.” The song would manage a peak at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and go on to be one of the year’s defining singles. (It was also just certified 6-times Platinum last week). Now, the pair has reconvened (along with Beauz) in hopes of landing another hit with their new single, “Make You Say” (which Charlie Puth also co-wrote).

Morris says of the song, “I loved working with Zedd again on ‘Make You Say’ after such a thrill ride with ‘The Middle.’ It’s such a vibey melody and making the music video was definitely a first for me as far as choreography and animation go. The fans are gonna flip.”

Zedd also notes, “I started working on this record with Beauz about three or four years ago. We went back and forth slowly, refining the production over the years, and then Charlie and I got in the studio and wrote the topline for the track. Maren recorded a demo of it and sounded phenomenal, so I met her in Nashville, and we recorded the final vocal to ‘Make You Say’ and she took the song to a whole new level. ‘Make You Say’ is the kickoff of a new chapter for me and I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

Listen to “Make You Say” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.