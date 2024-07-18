Maren Morris showed off more than she meant during a recent show. While performing at Willie Nelson’s Fourth Of July Picnic (which was held in New Jersey, not Texas, for some reason), the “Circles Around This Town” singer wore an outfit that Billboard described as “a denim skirt with a severe side slit giving audience members a clear look down there.” We won’t link to the video, but it’s easy enough to find on social media.

Instead of getting angry, Morris laughed off the wardrobe malfunction. “Hey guyz did anything weird happen today?!?!” she wrote in a TikTok set to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.” Morris captioned the video, “I think I’ll frame the skirt,” and cannily included a plug for her upcoming EP, Intermission.

The first single from Intermission, “Cut!” featuring Julia Michaels, is about “me holding myself together through the day, looking well-rested, not a hair out of place, not canceling any plans with friends because that’s how well I want you to think I’m doing,” explained Morris. She added, “It’s a cathartic release that doesn’t require secrecy, but there are worldly expectations to keep it together despite your feelings. This song gives me permission to fall apart.”

Intermission comes out on August 2. Until then, you can watch Morris address her wardrobe malfunction below.