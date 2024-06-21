Concerts, especially big-budget spectacles like Doja Cat’s ongoing The Scarlet Tour, are carefully planned affairs. That doesn’t mean that something can’t go wrong, though. That’s just what happened at a recent tour stop, where Doja was faced with a wardrobe malfunction.

As Billboard notes, this went down on June 19 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. Fan-shot video shows Doja struggling to get a dress unstuck from her corset, frustrated as she tugs at it. Doja, actually in rhythm with the song, then shouted into the microphone, “F*ck this dress! B*tch!” Eventually, a crew member emerged and managed to help Doja get the dress unstuck. Doja then angrily strutted away and gave a final, forceful “f*ck” into the mic for good measure.

Doja Cat had a wardrobe malfunction while performing “WYM Freestyle” at her ‘Scarlet Tour’ show in Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/xcxoyl1TKf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2024

If anything, this incident supports the point Doja made in April, that parents shouldn’t bring their kids to her concerts. In a trio of tweets at the time, she wrote, “idk what the f*ck you think this is but i don’t make music for children so leave your kids at home motherf*cker,” “im rapping about c*m why are you bringing your offspring to my show,” and “rappin about eatin dick and pissin on his v-cut, leave your mistake at home*.”