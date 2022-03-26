Maren Morris has been pretty busy the last few years. The country-pop star broke out in 2016 with her major label debut, Hero which included breakout singles like “My Church” and “80s Mercedes.” When EDM producer Zedd tapped Morris for a feature on his hit “The Middle,” it catapulted her to mainstream pop fame in a way that’s pretty rare for an emerging country singer. She followed up her debut and that smash hit with her sophomore album Girl in 2019, an album that leaned heavily into other genres like R&B and soon after that, she got an even bigger look when Taylor Swift tapped her to collaborate on a Fearless (Taylor’s Version) track.

Since then, Maren took a break to focus on becoming a new mom, but at the top of 2022 she announced her third album, Humble Quest, and described it as a journey through some of her own most humbling moments. One of the early singles off the album, “Circles Around This Town” details some of her own struggles on her way up to the top. The album officially came out yesterday, and to celebrate the release Maren performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Check out her performance up top.