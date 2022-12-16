Now that the wait is over and SZA’s SOS was finally released last week, all the sad hotties out there can rejoice. Across the album’s 23 tracks, SZA featured guest appearances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the ghost of Ol’ Dirty Bastard. But it’s her duet with Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost In The Machine” that came out of left field in the most delightful way possible. Now Bridgers has opened up about how she came to appear on SOS to begin with and how it just happened in a flash.

In an interview with NME that was mainly about her joining Danny Elfman on stage for A Nightmare Before Christmas in concert, the savvy interviewer dropped in a question about working with SZA on “Ghost In The Machine.” “How did that come about?,” NME’s Ali Shutler asked. She replied:

“That record is insane. She just hit me up… she just sent me a DM and it all happened so fast. I wasn’t really really used to that, in the pop world. Because vinyl isn’t so much of a consideration until way later. It’s like, ‘Do you want to be on this record? OK, it’s out next week.’ So it was so recent where I wrote that. Which I really like, I like that turnaround time. Personally, I sit on stuff for so long, it takes me years to make albums, so I like being involved and seeing someone else’s world from [a different] angle.”

Bridgers then punctuated her answer with a lofty statement about her adulation for SZA. “She’s definitely my favorite rapper. She’s so effective and cool. A great hang.” She also called SZA her “favorite rapper.”