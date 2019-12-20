Unexpectedly, Mariah Carey has had a huge final month of 2019. Her timeless holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” always makes a resurgence this time of year, but 2019’s revival was bigger than ever, as the song topped the charts for the first time, 25 years after it was released. To mark the occasion, Carey has released a new video for the song, in which Carey is a festive window display come to life who finds herself singing the track in appropriately festive environments.

Last night, on the same packed Late Late Show episode that featured Billie Eilish’s “Carpool Karaoke,” Carey stopped by for a performance of her newly minted No. 1 hit. During the two days prior, Carey also visited the show to perform “Christmas Time Is In The Air Again” and “Oh Santa.”

Carey recently offered a reaction to “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hitting No. 1, writing, “Never have I ever dreamt this would become my 19th #1 song. I’m so grateful to everyone who supported this song and especially my amazing fans. thank you for ‘making my wish come true’ early.”

Catch all three of Carey’s The Late Late Show performances below, and watch the new “All I Want For Christmas Is You” video above.