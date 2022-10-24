We’re approaching the end of the year, which means we’re about to start seeing a lot more of Mariah Carey. She routinely dominates the season, especially recently, as “All I Want For Christmas Is You” went No. 1 during each of the last three holiday seasons and is the first song to ever be No. 1 in four separate years (2019 to 2022). This year, Carey’s not even waiting for Halloween to come and go before announcing her end-of-year plans.

This morning, she announced a pair of Christmas shows: One in Toronto on December 11 and another at New York’s Madison Square Garden on December 13. Tickets for both shows are set to go on sale on October 28.

It's almost time NEW YORK + TORONTO!! 🎉💖 Come celebrate Christmas with me this December! lil' excited lil' excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!! 🎅🦌🎄 Tickets on sale 10/28 at 10am on https://t.co/jDDh4ZemD4 pic.twitter.com/i5bghjIc0X — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, back in January announced a new children’s book, The Christmas Princess. She wrote at the time, “The Christmas Princess is a fairytale for holiday lovers of all ages! Little Mariah represents my inner child believing in her own vision, she represents all children, especially those who feel like outsiders or ‘others,’ striving to believe in themselves. It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope.”

Earlier this month, she revealed the book is out on November 1 and available for pre-order now.