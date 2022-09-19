Mariah Carey, after previously revealing the existence of her 1995 grunge album in her 2020 memoir, will be releasing the record with her original lead vocals. In The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, she wrote that her friend Clarissa Dane re-recorded the vocals and Sony released the album Someone’s Ugly Daughter under the band named Chick. Carey had been working on the project while making her other album Daydream.

“I was playing with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time,” Carey wrote. “You know the ones who seemed to be so carefree with their feelings and their image. They could be angry, angsty, and messy, with old shoes, wrinkled slips, and unruly eyebrows, while every movie I made was so calculated and manicured. I wanted to break free, let loose, and express my misery — but I also wanted to laugh. totally looked forward to doing my alter-ego band sessions after Daydream each night.”

Now, in a recent interview on Rolling Stone‘s Music Now podcast about the anniversary of Butterfly, Carey detailed her future plans for the hidden grunge album. Specifically, she plans to release her version, which she found as a still-existing copy. While her exact plans still remain a mystery, she is setting something up for the Chick grunge record and “another artist.”

In addition, she is currently working on a handful of other projects, including recording a new album entirely, plans for a documentary, and re-recording her hit song “We Belong Together.”

“And then there’s a themed album. It’s something that people have been asking me to do for years, but it’s not done in the traditional sense. It’s not done yet, but I’m really excited about it,” Carey said on the podcast.