Mariah Carey has officially entered the Roblox universe for the holidays. Yesterday (December 1), the pop superstar kicked off her month-long reign over the popular gaming platform that will include virtual performances.

Roblox has previously tapped into music collaborations with artists like Elton John, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and The Chainsmokers. Carey has taken over Roblox’s Livetopia with her digital campaign “Mariah Carey’s Winter Wonderland.” Throughout this month, players can partake in a holiday-themed treasure hunt that was created by Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Special virtual drop items and lavish Livetopia homes will be up for grabs as well.

“Christmas is my absolute favorite time of the year!” Carey said in a statement. “This year, I wanted to do something different to ring in the holiday season. My kids and I live for Roblox, and we couldn’t be more excited to be creating this festive metaverse experience for everyone!”

In the lead-up to Christmas day, Carey will perform her classics and newer hits in virtual live performances. Fans can catch the first of four consecutive nights of performances on December 21 at 7 PM EST. Carey will be closing out the performances with her global holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” On December 20, CBS will air her live concert special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All.