While Mariah Carey’s trademarks for the “Queen Of Christmas” and “Princess Christmas” titles were denied this week, she holds the crown in the hearts of fans. Carey rang in the holiday season earlier in the month with a video of her in a Santa outfit, but it seems she isn’t skipping straight to Christmas yet.

Instead, Carey is setting her sights on another seasonal celebration: Thanksgiving. That’s right. She is set to open this year’s annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

“My childhood dream is coming to life!” she captioned the news on Instagram.

Still, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hitmaker isn’t forgetting her roots, as she will still emotionally honor the North Pole by opening for none other than the King Of Christmas himself at the parade.

“I’m going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS,” Carey added. “See! She DOES acknowledge Thanksgiving!!!” one fan jokingly replied.

However, many can’t forget Carey’s past subtle shade towards Thanksgiving — and some more blatant ones. “THANKSGIVING IS CANCELLED,” she posted in 2020, referencing a chapter title of her memoir.