It’s January, but Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want For Christmas” is making the holidays last forever. The timeless hit is currently at No. 1 for its 12th week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it the first No. 1 song of 2023. And though Carey is used to the popularity, she’s celebrating big — with help from Lady Gaga.

Quote-tweeting Billboard’s tweet about her achievement, Carey shared a screenshot of Gaga’s 2011 tweet: “I can’t stop crying. We did it kids.” Carey added. “Ahhhhhhhhhh!!!! Happy New Year!!!!!”

Last month, the legendary singer experienced drama with a co-writer of the song. “She doesn’t play anything, she doesn’t play keyboard or piano,” Walter Afanasieff said. “She doesn’t understand music, she doesn’t know chord changes and music theory or anything like that. She doesn’t know a diminished chord from a minor seventh chord to a major seventh chord. So to claim that she wrote a very complicated chord-structured song with her finger on a Casio keyboard when she was a little girl, it’s kind of a tall tale.”

Carey’s rep responded: “Mariah has never claimed to write ‘All I Want For Christmas’ by herself or as a child. She has always credited Walter, as he is cited as a writer on the song, so that would be ridiculous,” the rep shared. “Not sure where that rumor came from, but Mariah is very respectful of writers and the craft, as she is a songwriter herself.”