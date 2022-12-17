Though Mariah Carey may not legally be able to call herself the Queen of Christmas, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hitmaker is till in the spirit of giving this holiday season. Ahead of her show tonight (December 16) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Carey treated a fan with a very special gift.

Earlier in the week, a fan of hers took to Twitter, explaining their dedication to seeing the icon, despite dealing with an injury.

“Having a sprained foot is not going to stop me from seeing @MariahCarey on friday! i will crawl in MSG,” they said.

Carey caught wind of the tweet, and decided to treat the fan to the ultimate Christmas gift.

“I wouldn’t want you to crawl!!,” said Carey. “Maybe instead you can sit in the front row for tomorrow’s show???”

Of course, the fan was elated to receive such good news.

“GUYS IM SHAKING LOL,” said the fan.

Needless to say, we’ll be staying tuned for updates from the fan.

Tonight marks the last night of Carey’s “Merry Christmas to All” concert series at Madison Square Garden. The concert will air in a special presentation on Tuesday, December 20, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.