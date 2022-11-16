In recent times, Mariah Carey has been trying to capitalize on her status as pop’s most Christmas-associated artist by attempting to trademark the phrase “Queen Of Christmas.” However, she has faced opposition from a couple of other Christmas-loving singers, Elizabeth Chan and Darlene Love. Now, the United States Trademark Trial And Appeal Board isn’t on Carey’s side either: They denied Carey’s application for exclusive rights to the phrases “Queen Of Christmas,” “Princess Christmas,” and “QOC” (as USA Today reports).

Chan’s attorney Louis Tompros said in a statement, “This was a classic case of trademark bullying. We are pleased with the victory, and delighted that we were able to help Elizabeth fight back against Carey’s overreaching trademark registrations.” Chan herself added, “Christmas is a season of giving, not the season of taking, and it is wrong for an individual to attempt to own and monopolize a nickname like Queen Of Christmas for the purposes of abject materialism.”

Chan also said, “As an independent artist and small business owner, my life’s work is to bring people together for the holiday season, which is how I came to be called the Queen Of Christmas. I wear that title as a badge of honor and with full knowledge that it will be — and should be — bestowed on others in the future. My goal in taking on this fight was to stand up to trademark bullying not just to protect myself, but also to protect future Queens Of Christmas.”

Regardless of Carey’s trademark status, she still has plenty of holiday endeavors in the works. She recently announced a Merry Christmas To All holiday special set to air on CBS, and she has some Christmas concerts set for December.