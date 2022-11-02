Mariah Carey is no longer being sued for her 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” After Rolling Stone obtained new court documents, it appears plaintiff Andy Stone has dismissed his filing “in its entirety, without prejudice” on November 1.

The lawsuit originally was submitted by Stone in June. He claimed that in 1989, five years before Carey’s song, he wrote and recorded a song under the same title under the name Vince Vance And The Valiants. Stone was suing Carey and her co-writer, Walter Afanasieff, for using his track without permission. He also alleged that his version received “extensive airplay” during the 1993 holiday season.

According to the publication, Stone’s lawyers started reaching out to Carey’s team in April 2021, but were ignored. He was seeking $20 million in the lawsuit. There are also songs that were released long before Stone’s with the same exact title, which is what the majority of his suit rested on.

Yesterday, Carey shared a video on social media to welcome in the holiday season. She transforms into a full Santa suit. “IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!!” the caption reads. Like clockwork, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” re-entered the Top 40 on iTunes in the US and was streamed globally over a million times.

It truly is her time to shine.