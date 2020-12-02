Mariah Carey Put Her Own Memoir At The Top Of Her 2020 Reading List

There’s extra — then there’s Mariah Carey extra.

At this point in her career, MC knows how much her fans appreciate that she puts herself first, and frankly, it’s refreshing to see a woman have her own back to the extent Mariah does. That trend continues today, as Carey put together her 2020 reading list for PopSugar. Lots of celebrities put together these kinds of book lists for fans to see what they’ve been checking out in a given year, and potentially grab books for holiday gifts, but few of them put their own memoirs front and center on these guides.

Mariah Carey does, though, and The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, her memoir with Michaela Angela Davis, is the first thing she recommends. I also love that this implies Mariah has been reading her own book that she wrote about her own life. I’m sure it’s fascinating, though! Carey has had quite the interesting life, but the act of putting it right at the top is just such a funny twist, or a shameless plug, as PopSugar dubs it. But who doesn’t love a shameless plug? Especially in a year when artists can’t be out performing, book sales might be the ticket to Mariah coming out on top in 2020.

Some of her other reading suggestions include Untamed by Glennon Doyle and The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett. Check out the full list here.