This year, the NFL is making a major push to make football the go-to sport to watch on Christmas, a holiday that has traditionally been dominated by a full day of NBA basketball. The league is giving a strong effort to make it a Super Bowl-like cultural event that even non-sports fans will tune in for: Beyoncé is set to perform a halftime show for Netflix’s broadcast, and now Mariah Carey is getting involved, too.

The news was revealed today in a video teaser, in which Carey says, “This Christmas, we all get our wish. The NFL will be live on Netflix, and I’ll be there, too.”

TMZ reports Carey will perform “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (duh) before the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers game at 1 p.m. ET.

Speaking of the NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell just addressed the recent lawsuit accusing Jay-Z of rape, since the rapper’s Roc Nation is an NFL partner. Goodell said of the league’s relationship with the company, “We are aware of the civil allegations and Jay-Z’s really strong response to that. We know obviously that litigation is happening, but from our standpoint, our relationship is not changing with them, including our preparations for the next Super Bowl.”