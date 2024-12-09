Well, it’s that time of year: On the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated December 14), Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” returns to No. 1, for a 15th total week.

This is now the sixth consecutive/total holiday season and year in the top spot for the track. (In recent years, the song has spent the first week of the new year at No. 1, but that changed this year when Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” opened 2024 in the top spot. So, this latest chart is Carey’s first time at No. 1 in 2024, keeping her streak alive.)

“All I Want” is sneaking its way up the all-time leaderboard for the most weeks spent at No. 1. With 15 weeks, it’s now behind only Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”; Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” (19 weeks each); Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night”; Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito”; and Carey’s own Boys II Men collab “One Sweet Day” (16 weeks each).

It’s a Christmas-dominated top-10 this week, as five holiday tunes are in the region. Aside from Carey, it’s Lee’s former leader at No. 2, Wham!’s “Last Christmas” at No. 3, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” at No. 5, and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” at No. 10.

Aside from the holiday songs, it’s Kendrick Lamar’s week, as he has three songs in the top 10.