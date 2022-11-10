Pop

Mariah Carey Declares It Christmas Season By Announcing Her ‘Merry Christmas To All’ CBS Special

by: Twitter

Halloween is old news, and Mariah Carey is retaking her annual holiday throne. The perennial chart-topper sat down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings today (November 10) to promote her new children’s book, aptly titled The Christmas Princess, and King punctuated the segment with an early gift for fans.

Carey’s two-hour CBS special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! will air December 20 on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. and subsequently stream on Paramount+. The special will be filmed during her December 13 show at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden.

Carey stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week and dished about her 2022 Christmas shows at MSG and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

“Expect the unexpected. I don’t know, darling,” she told Fallon. “Well, we went on sale with the presale, right? And that happened like — that was a quick moment, I heard. … I realized that the best thing I could do is just talk to the fans, be with the fans, sing to the fans, with them, and it’s an inclusive experience. It’s so fun. The last time we did Madison Square Garden was pre-COVID [in] 2019. The most fun I ever had doing a show because it snows. I don’t want to give it away. I don’t want to give it away. But it’s festive.”

Watch Carey’s sit-down with King above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
×