The queen of Christmas has lots of treats up her sleeve this season. This past Friday, Mariah Carey paid a visit to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to spill some tea on her upcoming holiday projects. On top of the annual resurgence of her 28-year-old holiday classic single, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Carey has a loft of gifts for the Lamb-ily this holiday season, including a series of shows in Toronto and New York City, as well as a new children’s book called The Christmas Princess.

Elusive as she is, Carey also teased an upcoming collaboration with Stranger Things actress, Millie Bobby Brown.

Brown first teased a collaboration with Mimi back in October on The Tonight Show, where she revealed that she and Carey “have sung together… like in her studio sung together.”

Fallon asked Carey about the potential collaboration, to which she responded, “Maybe it’s not just musical. I don’t know. I can’t say what it is.”

Perhaps Brown may appear in a yet-to-be-announced Christmas special, as Carey has hosted on Apple TV+ the past two years?

Find out more in the interview above.

You cam also stream Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” here. You know you want to.