Just a few days after the list of potential 2024 inductees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame were unveiled, Mark Ronson is hoping that his stepdad’s band, Foreigner, makes it in this year. As an incentive, he posted a new video that features Slash, members of Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack Black, and more.

In the video, Dave Grohl says he loved the band since he purchased their debut album, and that he’s even used their drum riffs in his own songs. Meanwhile, Black filmed himself hilariously jamming out.

The videoalso included various Foreigner stats, including that they sold over 80 million albums and are the most-played classic rock radio band to not be in the Hall Of Fame already.

“Everything that made me want to be a record producer came from being in the studio watching Foreigner make records,” Ronson captioned. “I’m still completely in awe of the sound of those first five albums. Guitars with swagger and bite. Heavy drums that groove like a mutha with the bass. Wide layers of synths. And then there’s that voice. And those songs. It’s really crazy.”

“It’s also kind of crazy that this is the first time they’ve ever been on the ballot for the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame – after 20 years of eligibility,” he added. He went on to note that he still thinks they deserve it, even if the band’s guitarist, Mick Jones, is his stepdad.

Check out Mark Ronson’s star-studded video to (hopefully) get Foreigner into the Hall Of Fame this year above.

