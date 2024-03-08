Matt Champion, formerly of Brockhampton, officially announced his debut solo album titled Mika’s Laundry. Today, March 8, he also gave fans another preview of it by collaborating with Blackpink’s Jennie on “Slow Motion.”

Jennie’s voice opens the verse, setting a gentle and emotional tone as she is backed only by a slow piano instrumental. Then, Champion’s voice starts backing her, introducing the fact that a shift is about to happen. It then leans more into a faster electronic beat. The two are a talented vocal pairing, providing different perspectives of a relationship.

“If I could stop time for real / Would make it any easier for me to love you? / ‘Cause you know I’m shy for you still,” they sing, according to Genius. “So bad that it kills / And I can’t help but feel / Like we’re moving in slow motion.”

As for what else fans can expect from Mika’s Laundry, Champion will be including the previous releases of “Aphid” (feat. Dijon) and “Slug.” Both of these also had videos that were directed by Anna Pollack. He produced the entirety of the album alongside Henry Kwapis, Dijon, and more “close collaborators,” per a release.

Check out Matt Champion’s “Slow Motion” featuring Jennie above.

Mika’s Laundry is out 3/22 via RCA. Find more information here.