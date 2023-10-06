Blackpink has become one of the biggest names in K-Pop over the past five years. Perhaps this is largely in part to the group’s star power both as a collective and as individual artists. Tonight (October 6) Jennie is the latest member of the group to drop solo music — with her new single “You & Me.”

On “You & Me,” Jennie has found a joyous new love, and ravels in the solace she finds when the two of them are together. Pulsating bass beats imitate the sound of a heartbeat, as she can’t deny the euphoria she feels.

“I love you and me dancing in the moonlight / Nobody can see, it’s just you and me tonight,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

The song marks Jennie’s first solo drop since 2018, her last single appropriately titled “Solo.” She has previously performed the song on Blackpink’s Born Pink tour, which took place over the course of the past year. Despite only getting a formal release just now — a year after she first performed it — the song has been a fan favorite among the Blinks.

Now, fans can finally listen to “You & Me,” as Jennie kicks off a promising new solo era.

You can listen to “You & Me” above.