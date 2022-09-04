Taylor Swift is keeping details on her upcoming 10th studio album, Midnights, mum, however, this isn’t stopping Swifties from adamantly searching for Easter eggs.

At the time of writing, Swift has confirmed nothing in regards to collaborators, producers, or even a lead single, however, she has shared various versions of the album’s artwork. In a video shared to social media, Swift is seen holding vinyl copies of Midnights, each with the tracklist intentionally blurred.

Fans don’t know when Swift will reveal the tracklist, however, a fake tracklist has circulated online. A Swiftie stan account shared an image of a tracklist that boasted collaborations with Lana Del Rey, Stevie Nicks, and The 1975. While fans were elated at the idea of a possible collaboration between Swift and The 1975, the band’s lead vocalist immediately shut down the rumors.

“I would love that!,” said Healy in a tweet. “But unfortunately FAKE NEWS :(”

RUMORED TAYLOR SWIFT x THE 1975 SONG HELLO???? IS EVERYONE STILL BREATHING??? pic.twitter.com/276gE9LA7N — martin (@DH01242) September 2, 2022

Swift announced the release of Midnights last Sunday, following the MTV Video Music Awards, and said that the album would tell the story of “13 sleepless nights” throughout her career.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she said in an Instagram post. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … We’ll meet ourselves.”

Midnights is out 10/21 via Republic. Pre-order it here.