Taylor Swift, as usual, is busy — she just announced her new album Midnights during her award acceptance at the VMAs, but she’s still not done with promoting the rerecording of Red — which arrived in November of last year and featured the new version of “All Too Well” — because she’s giving All Too Well: A Short Film its first screening on 35mm alongside an In Conversation With… Taylor Swift event. It will take place in Toronto at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, and the talk will be hosted by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

All Too Well: The Short Film, directed, produced, written, and starring Swift, as well as Dylan O’Brien and Stanger Things’ Sadie Sink. The movie is an alleged fictional take on Swift’s relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal almost a decade ago. She premiered the 13-minute film last fall before projecting it during her performance on Saturday Night Live (a bold move). The song was released as a part of her re-recording of her past records in order to gain control of her masters. The ten-minute film was also given a screening earlier this year at the Tribecca Film Festival in New York.

More information about the event can be found here.