Michael Jackson fans had something fun happen today. The first image from the forthcoming biopic, Michael, was released, giving a glimpse of the late icon’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, playing him. It is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025, as of right now, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jaafar posted the B&W photo to Instagram, where he recreated Michael’s signature fedora pose, as he does the dance move as well. “The journey starts Monday,” he captioned, seemingly referring to the production start date.

The Michael biopic will be directed by Antoine Fuqua (known for The Equalizer franchise) and written by John Logan (Gladiator), per the outlet. Graham King, who worked on the Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, is also part of this film’s production team.

“The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances,” the movie’s description stated. “As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

According to THR, the studio behind Michael has said this portrayal will include all the aspects of the pop star’s life.

Check out the first look of Jaafar Jackson playing his uncle, Michael Jackson, in the new biopic, below.