On June 25, 2009, Michael Jackson passed away at 50 years old. The “King Of Pop” has released some of the most iconic songs in the history of recorded music, but since his death, his reputation has taken a significant hit. Lately, that is thanks to the Leaving Neverland documentary, which details allegations of child molestation made against the singer. All in all, though, Jackson’s estate believes he is currently “more important than ever.”

Jackson’s estate shared a statement marking the tenth anniversary of his death, which reads in part, “A decade later, Michael Jackson is still with us, his influence embedded in dance, fashion, art and music of the moment. He is more important than ever.” The statement goes on to discuss his musical success and his charitable efforts.

Speaking of which, Chance The Rapper recently called Jackson a philanthropic role model, saying, “The greatest of all time … most philanthropic musician is Michael Joseph Jackson. I think he donated over $600 million to charities and more afterwards… The only person I can really think of off the top when I think of charity that’s a musician is Michael Jackson.”