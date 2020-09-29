As Miley Cyrus fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of her She Is Miley Cyrus album, which the singer said might be on hold until she’s able to safely tour again, Cyrus had decided to grant her listeners a track to hold them over for the time being. Last week, Cyrus took the iHeart Radio Music Festival stage and delivered a passionate cover of Blondie’s “Heart Of Glass” and now, Cyrus has announced it will officially hit streaming services.

Cyrus originally teased fans with a studio version of the track Sunday when she took to Twitter to ask fans, “Should I drop Heart Of Glass on streaming?!” Of course, her listeners jumped at the opportunity for more Miley content to stream and were overjoyed by the possibility.

Should I drop Heart Of Glass on streaming?! 💀 pic.twitter.com/8yenZTZY6I — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 27, 2020

On Tuesday, one fan urged the singer to upload to song to streaming services “today,” and the singer agreed.

Cyrus’ “Heart Of Glass” is her latest in a string of covers. Earlier this month, the singer put her own spin on a jazzy rendition of Billie Eilish’s recently-released single “My Future.” Before that, Cyrus sang a cover of The Beatles‘ “Help” to a completely empty Rose Bowl stadium as part of Global Citizen’s Global Goal: Unite for Our Future livestream.

Watch the live cover of “Heart Of Glass” above.