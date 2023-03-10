Miley Cyrus’ new album Endless Summer Vacation is gearing up to be one of the buzziest releases of the year. On her most cohesive effort to date, Cyrus details the events leading up to her divorce, as well as the subsequent heartbreak. A song on the album called “Thousand Miles,” which features Brandi Carlile, has become an instant fan-favorite.

On this collaboration, Cyrus seems to have finally let go of what she had with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and is ready for the next chapter of her life — albeit unsure where it will lead her. At this point in her grieving process, she’s simply ready to get the hell out here.

“I’m not always right, but still, I ain’t got time for what went wrong / Where I end up, I don’t really care / I’m out of my mind, but still, I’m holding on like a rolling stone / A thousand miles from anywhere,” Cyrus and Carlile sing on the song’s chorus.

Though much of Carlile’s vocals beautifully accentuate Cyrus’ in the background, fans will immediately recognize Carlile’s signature guitar stylings throughout the song, as well as her harmonica sounds near the song’s bridge.

Endless Summer Vacation is out now via Columbia. Find more information here.