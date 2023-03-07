Yes, Miley Cyrus can proudly buy herself flowers and write her name in the sand, but there’s also a slew of other amazing things she can do for herself, including taking creative control of her music. As the singer’s single “Flowers” continues to burn up the charts and streaming platforms, Cyrus is teasing what other sonic treats fans should expect from her forthcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation.

In a video clip teaser from her Disney+ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), uploaded to the musician’s Instagram page, Cyrus details the creative process behind the way in which the project’s layout.

“When it comes to the sequencing of ‘Endless Summer Vacation,’ I divided it by two parts, ‘AM’ and ‘PM,’ to kind of represent almost an act,” she calmly revealed. As Cyrus continued, she explained the reasoning for the decision, stating, “The ‘AM’ to me is representing the morning time, where there’s a buzz and an energy, and there’s a potential of new possibilities. It’s a new day.”

In contrast, as for what the ‘PM’ portion of the album represents, Cyrus said, “At nighttime, it feels like there’s a slinky, seediness, and kind of a grime but a glamour at the same time. In the evening, it’s a great time for rest, it’s a time to recover. Or it’s a time to go out and experience the wild side.”

The album is set to drop this Friday and will feature guest vocal appearances by Brandi Carlile and Sia.