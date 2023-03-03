Today is a great day for Miley Cyrus fans. The star unveiled a demo of her No. 1 hit “Flowers” earlier today, and now she’s back with even more.

After Disney+ stirred up conversation with a cryptic tweet of lyrics from “Flowers,” they’ve announced Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions). Premiering March 10 — the day of the album release — the television special was executive produced by Cyrus and gives fans an inside look into the record. It’s packed with performances and interviews in her Los Angeles home, and it “opens the door to audiences around the world, providing insight into her new album and the person she is today,” as per the press release.

Last month, Cyrus teased Endless Summer Vacation by mailing out postcards to fans. They read: “I’m driving around town in a beat-up old Mercedes. You think I’m crazy; you might be right.” She’s also had plenty of mysterious promo to build up the anticipation, including countdowns and posters.

The “Backyard Sessions” began in 2012 as a way for Cyrus to let her fans see her in a more intimate setting.

Watch the teaser for the television special above.

Endless Summer Vacation is out 3/10 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.