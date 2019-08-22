Getty Image

In recent days, Miley Cyrus has found herself in the news thanks to the end of her relationship with Liam Hemsworth, who she married just months ago. Now Cyrus has shared an extensive public statement about the relationship and its end, taking to Twitter to write at length about everything that’s been going on.

In the series of tweets, Cyrus began by admitting to past wrongdoings, citing things like losing “a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong,” getting “kicked off Hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it,” and cheating in relationships when she was younger. She goes on to declare, though, that any sort of cheating had nothing to do with the ending of her marriage with Hemsworth. She ultimately concludes that she will always love Hemsworth, despite needing to move on from the relationship, and closes, “I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger.”

Read Cyrus’ original tweets below.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide. It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom. I f*cked up and cheated in relationships when I was young. I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong. I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it. I swung on a wrecking ball naked. There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history. But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger.”

