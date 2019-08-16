Getty Image

Back in December, Miley Cyrus got married to Liam Hemsworth, who she had known for a long time prior to that. It would seem, though, that since they tied the knot, everything wasn’t perfect. A few days ago, Hemsworth confirmed that he and Cyrus have split up, writing on Instagram, “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.” Now Cyrus has seemingly decided to deal with this significant life event through music: She just shared a new song called “Slide Away,” and it appears to be about Hemsworth.

There are several lines that suggest the song is in fact about her relationship with Hemsworth. During the chorus, she repeats, “So won’t you slide away / Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights,” which could reference Hemsworth’s upbringing in Australia and Cyrus’ love of the big city. She also sings, “Move on, we’re not 17 / I’m not who I used to be / You say that everything changed / You’re right, we’re grown now.” Cyrus first met Hemsworth when she was 17 years old, when the two were filming the movie The Last Song.

Listen to “Slide Away” above.