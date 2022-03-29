Miley Cyrus Called Her Marriage To Liam Hemsworth ‘A F*cking Disaster’

Miley Cyrus has been through a lot of ups and downs in her life. That kind of comes with the territory of being a child star, as we’ve seen time and again with artists and performers who grow up in the spotlight. But now that she’s in her Plastic Hearts era, and staying true to her rock impulses, it’s easy to forget that just a few years ago, Miley was floundering. At the time, she’d rekindled her relationship with former longterm boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, and the pair even tied the knot in a quiet family ceremony in late 2018.

Of course, it was one of the most short-lived marriages we’ve seen in the pop world for a minute, as the couple announced their divorce just a few months later in the summer of 2019. Hey, at least we got “Slide Away” out of it. Anyway, due to her own history with marriage, Miley wasn’t necessarily the best person for a newly-engaged couple to celebrate with, though some of her fans in Brazil did hop onstage at Lollapalooza and get engaged. Obviously, Miley was supportive of the romantic moment, but ended her interaction with them by wishing them better luck than she had: “Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine,” she told the man proposing to his boyfriend. “Mine was a f*cking disaster.” Check out the clip below.