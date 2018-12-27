Miley Cyrus Confirms That She And Liam Hemsworth Got Married This Week

Congratulations to the bride and groom! Miley Cyrus confirmed on Instagram that she has married her longtime boyfriend, Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus shared photos from the ceremony, which took place in Tennessee over the weekend, to her Instagram account Wednesday afternoon. In one, she commemorates her “one millionth kiss” with her partner of ten years, and another set of photos confirms the wedding date was December 23.

If the pair look like something out of a Nicholas Sparks book, that’s because they are. Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of the Sparks adaptation The Last Song ten years ago. Cyrus and Hemsworth first got engaged in 2012 2012, but called it off in 2013. After a few years apart, the pair reconciled in 2016. Sparks tweeted his congratulations to the happy couple and the real-life love story that was sparked by his fictional one.

Though Cyrus’ post was the first official confirmation of her wedding to Hemsworth, rumors have been swirling since the night of the ceremony, when the couple’s friend Conrad Jack Carr posted (now-deleted) photos to his Instagram story featuring Cyrus in a white dress and some balloons reading “Mr. And Mrs.” hanging on the wall. Judging from the photos of the event, the ceremony looks quiet and intimate, with just close friends and family in attendance.

On Twitter, Cyrus also shared a video of herself dancing in her wedding dress to collaborator Mark Ronson‘s song “Uptown Funk” — confirming my theory that “Uptown Funk” has played at every single wedding on earth since 2015.